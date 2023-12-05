IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump accused of a second coup plot by GOP insider Cheney

07:37

Former congresswoman and Jan. 6 Committee chair Liz Cheney now says Trump will certainly try to stage an illegal coup again if he is re-elected, amidst new independent reports about Trump’s authoritarian plans and efforts to mirror or create an American “dictatorship.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by The Atlantic’s Mark Leibovish and GOP White House veteran Bill Kristol to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 5, 2023

