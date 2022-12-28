Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

Shocking news rattling the GOP with incoming Congressman George Santos admitting he lied to voters about key parts of his background. After weeks of denying reports he lied about his work experience and even family history, Santos confessing his claims he worked for Goldman Sachs and got a degree from Baruch were false. Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi and Vanity Fair reporter Molly Jong-Fast join "The Beat" to discuss the bombshell revelations.Dec. 28, 2022