IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

    10:09

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

    09:46

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48

  • "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

    08:34

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 2

    06:16

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 1

    11:44

  • Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

    07:38

  • Jan. 6 Bomb: "Blueprint" for Trump Trial Revealed in Report | Melber Breakdown

    11:05

  • New warning on the Trump-DeSantis press crackdown

    12:51

  • Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists

    03:27

  • Fox hosts rage after Biden signs gay marriage law

    06:02

  • MAGA science lies go up in flames: See Dem turn up heat on energy regulation

    03:17

  • Text evidence bomb hits MAGA world: Coup plots unearthed by Jan. 6 panel

    07:53

  • MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

    08:25

  • Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall on chimps, conservation and runaway capitalism I Summit Series

    38:49

  • Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump

    12:33

  • Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release

    08:44

  • Trump contempt judge rebuked by DOJ vet as Feds ramp up Mar-A-Lago pressure

    04:07

The Beat with Ari

Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

08:37

Shocking news rattling the GOP with incoming Congressman George Santos admitting he lied to voters about key parts of his background. After weeks of denying reports he lied about his work experience and even family history, Santos confessing his claims he worked for Goldman Sachs and got a degree from Baruch were false. Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi and Vanity Fair reporter Molly Jong-Fast join "The Beat" to discuss the bombshell revelations.Dec. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

    10:09

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

    09:46

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48

  • "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All