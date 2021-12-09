BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power'
07:49
Share this -
copied
BLM protests continue to challenge conservative orthodoxy on a range of issues in both parties. MSNBC's Ari Melber tracks that, and how potent protest songs are. In this special report, MSNBC viewers reveal their top protest songs of all time, and Melber dives into the history and significance of some of the most recommended protests songs.Dec. 9, 2021
BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power'
07:49
'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican
03:46
Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant
05:20
‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup
06:57
Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates
03:41
Obama insider on going from 'White Castle' to the White House