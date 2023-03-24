IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Black power, nerds and rights: De La Soul talks music, politics and triumphant return with Ari Melber

    27:44
The Beat with Ari

Black power, nerds and rights: De La Soul talks music, politics and triumphant return with Ari Melber

27:44

MSNBC’s Ari Melber welcomes Kelvin “Posdnous” Mercer and Vincent “Maseo” Mason from De La Soul, the iconic Hip Hop group, to a special tribute set in the MSNBC newsroom as the artists mark their debut on streaming platforms. They discuss how De La Soul’s innovative style and music sampling was a signature sound and “collage” approach - a precursor of the micro-sampling of today’s AI technology - yet it was held against them by business interests in the streaming era. They also reflect on the loss of their third member, David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur; their improv approach to poetry and bars; current artists like Griselda, Benny the Butcher and Lil Uzi Vert, and advice for young people today. This is an extended digital interview, excerpts aired on MSNBC.March 24, 2023

    Black power, nerds and rights: De La Soul talks music, politics and triumphant return with Ari Melber

