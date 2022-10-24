IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Billy Porter on justice and accountability

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare: New historic subpoena on fraud and coup is legally binding

    04:56

  • A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

    15:48

  • Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena

    12:38

  • Prison: Bannon becomes first Trump vet sentenced to prison in a Jan. 6 probe

    04:06

  • From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04

  • Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07

  • Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03

  • Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

  • Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40

  • Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

  • Icon Billy Porter Finds His ‘Superpower’ And Talks Art, Identity And Creativity With Ari Melber

    37:38

  • Swift charges for police officer who opened fire on teen at McDonalds

    03:54

  • See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

    06:05

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

  • Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53

  • Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    09:15

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    07:18

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:59

The Beat with Ari

Billy Porter on justice and accountability

02:32

Acclaimed singer and actor Billy Porter joins Ari Melber to discuss accountability for Trump and coup plotters and disparities in the criminal justice system.Oct. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Billy Porter on justice and accountability

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare: New historic subpoena on fraud and coup is legally binding

    04:56

  • A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

    15:48

  • Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena

    12:38

  • Prison: Bannon becomes first Trump vet sentenced to prison in a Jan. 6 probe

    04:06

  • From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All