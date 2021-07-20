Billionaire 'space race' renews 1960s debate over spending inequality and space travel

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is soon heading to space, sparking renewed debate over the billionaire “space race” and whether the ultra-wealthy should be spending their money on rockets when the world is in a state of turmoil. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how the debate harkens back to a similar period in the 1960s, when many – including poet Gil Scott-Heron -- questioned whether the government should be spending so much on space when there were many other problems on earth.