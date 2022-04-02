Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon
In a historic victory for workers, New York Amazon employees have won a landmark vote to form the company’s first union. In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, the President of the Amazon Labor Union, Christian Smalls, speaks out on the stunning win, the demands workers have, and his outreach to elected officials like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.April 2, 2022
