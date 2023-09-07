IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bill Maher calls out Amazon, says CA Gov. Newsom must fix Hollywood strike

Bill Maher joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on the age issue in politics, the rise of artificial intelligence and the Hollywood writers’ strike. Maher saying California Governor Gavin Newsom should “absolutely” get more involved in helping end the strike. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 7, 2023

