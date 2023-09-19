Bill Gates on A.I. Meeting with Schumer & Musk, saving lives, high taxes & lawyers: Melber Intv

Philanthropist, tech leader and billionaire Bill Gates talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber in this wide-ranging interview about the Gates Foundation's new 2023 "Goalkeepers Report," including efforts to cut maternal mortality and deploy low-cost health technology; global poverty and climate change relief programs; Gates' recent high-level A.I. meeting with Sen. Schumer; the structure, promise and risks of “world-changing” artificial intelligence, and its impact on a range of jobs - including lawyers - plus Gates' call for higher, progressive taxation amidst rising inequality. Melber also reads an extensive text "created" by ChatGPT about Gates, for his response and assessment. This is the extended video of Gates' interview, which aired on MSNBC, and is Gates' third interview with Melber. (Gates previously appeared in the inaugural interview for Melber's "Summit Series" in 2021, where he discussed tech regulation, attacks on him and Dr. Fauci, systemic racism, tax policy and his reaction to being cited in so many rap songs.)Sept. 19, 2023