Bill Barr loses again: See a Trump conspiracy theory go up in smoke I Ari Melber breakdown

A Trump-era probe of Special Counsel Bob Mueller fizzles as John Durham’s evidence undercuts the right’s “deep state” theories. None of Trump’s targets were charged as there was no evidence. Durham was tapped by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr – who is dealt a major loss with this new DOJ report.The New York Times finding the Barr report was mostly “a dud.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the probe and the lack of findings.May 18, 2023