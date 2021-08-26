Biden to ISIS: 'We will hunt you down and make you pay'

Two suicide bombers detonated themselves in Kabul, killing 13 U.S. service members and wounding many others. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. President Biden emotionally spoke out on the attack, asserting “we will hunt you down and make you pay.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the ongoing crisis and discusses Biden’s address with Mark Jacobson, the former Senior Adviser to Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, and Katty Kay.Aug. 26, 2021