Biden's revenge? Secret MAGA riot evidence could be released

The January 6th riot probe is escalating as the Biden White House may “release information on Trump’s” actions leading up to that day. Top investigator Adam Schiff says the committee plans to go “straight to subpoenas” for resistant witnesses. This comes as a new Reuters report finds the majority of Republican candidates running in races for the job of overseeing elections are in denial about Trump’s election loss. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it down with The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New York Times Magazine writer Emily Bazelon.Sept. 23, 2021