Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken at Supreme Court
03:22
Share this -
copied
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination moved the legal community. In her nomination speech, Jackson referenced the first Black woman to ever serve as a federal judge, but until her nomination, a Black woman has never been tapped for the ultimate promotion to the Supreme Court. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and a panel of legal experts discuss the importance of this pick. Feb. 26, 2022
Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way
08:43
Now Playing
Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken at Supreme Court
03:22
UP NEXT
After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court
03:23
Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table
11:49
'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk'
10:16
Trump Legal Nightmare Ends? Top Prosecutors Bolt Criminal Case in NY