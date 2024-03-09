IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden quiets ‘haters,' shreds Trump & confronts GOP’s ‘do nothing’ Congress in speech: Melber report
March 9, 202407:48
The Beat with Ari

Biden quiets ‘haters,' shreds Trump & confronts GOP’s ‘do nothing’ Congress in speech: Melber report

07:48

President Biden delivered a fiery speech in his State of the Union address, as he looked to convince voters to give him a second term in the White House. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on takeaways from Biden’s speech. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)March 9, 2024

