    Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

The Beat with Ari

Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

NSC spokesperson John Kirby joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the Biden administration’s latest policy on the war in Israel. Kirby explains Biden’s comparison of Hamas to ISIS, and responds to graphic war images released by the Israeli government.Oct. 13, 2023

    Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

