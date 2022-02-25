Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia Thursday following a deadly attack by Russian troops on Ukraine. In a speech from the White House, Biden also announced the movement of additional American troops to Germany to bolster the NATO response to the crisis. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst and former Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas join Ari Melber to discuss the recent developments and the U.S. response. Feb. 25, 2022