  • Putin’s bogus claim to “denazify” Ukraine

    11:48

  • Was diplomacy ever a viable option to deter Russia?

    10:06

  • How the world is responding to Russia

    10:22
    Biden Hits Putin's 'Naked Aggression' and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

    11:49
    Where is the UN in all of this?

    09:03

  • Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

    09:36

  • Russian bombardment of Ukraine in 2nd night

    06:54

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: It’s clear that Putin was ‘never interested’ in diplomacy

    11:30

  • 'We are facing death': Ukrainian journalist describes hiding in bomb shelter as Russia invades

    07:55

  • FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia

    01:25

  • Biden announces 'additional, strong sanctions' against Russia

    04:22

  • Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

    00:29

  • Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine

    06:12

  • Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions

    01:50

  • Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions

    02:26

  • Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine’

    05:58

  • Former Secy. William Cohen: ‘If much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.’

    06:30

  • During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion

    02:07

  • Ukrainian citizens in Kharkiv take shelter in subway station

    03:28

  • Ukraine president warns Russian forces attempting to seize Chernobyl nuclear facility

    02:48

Biden Hits Putin's 'Naked Aggression' and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia Thursday following a deadly attack by Russian troops on Ukraine. In a speech from the White House, Biden also announced the movement of additional American troops to Germany to bolster the NATO response to the crisis. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst and former Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas join Ari Melber to discuss the recent developments and the U.S. response. Feb. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

