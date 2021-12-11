Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again

Top Republican Mitch McConnell has caved in a standoff over the U.S. debt, voting along with 13 other GOP Senators to let Democrats raise the debt ceiling without any concessions. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses how this dents McConnell’s reputation as a master obstructionist and tactician. Dec. 11, 2021
