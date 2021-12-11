IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again

    03:20

  • Tom Hanks praises 'the life and accomplishments' of Bob Dole

    06:50

  • Remembering Bob Dole: ‘I’ve never met a more impressive person’

    11:11

  • Savannah Guthrie pays tribute to the 'extraordinary life' of Bob Dole

    04:38

  • Bob Dole to Chuck Todd in 2014: ‘The Senate may not be broken, but it’s badly bent’

    01:27

  • Biden pays tribute to 'patriot' Bob Dole during funeral service

    17:47

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:45

  • The state of American democracy

    06:02

  • Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'

    10:59

  • See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record

    04:27

  • Senate votes to advance bill to suspend filibuster for debt ceiling vote

    02:11

  • Mayor de Blasio: New vaccine requirements are ‘about protecting kids and protecting our city’

    05:14

  • Former Dole chief of staff: Senator’s achievements came from ‘seeking middle ground’

    01:06

  • Global summit for democracy shines light on ‘backsliding democracy’ in the U.S.

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: ‘There’s a reason the U.S. is now considered a backsliding democracy’

    02:35

  • New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition

    01:22

  • Pelosi pays tribute to Bob Dole, praises his ‘great patriotism’ and ‘principled leadership’

    04:48

  • Biden honors Bob Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'

    05:33

  • Schumer pays tribute to 'remarkable leader' Bob Dole

    05:12

  • McConnell: Bob Dole 'built brighter futures for millions'

    03:55

Top Republican Mitch McConnell has caved in a standoff over the U.S. debt, voting along with 13 other GOP Senators to let Democrats raise the debt ceiling without any concessions. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses how this dents McConnell’s reputation as a master obstructionist and tactician. Dec. 11, 2021

