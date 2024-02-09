Biden and Trump judges unite on ballot ban: Melber Supreme Court breakdown

The Supreme Court appeared to be skeptical of Colorado's decision to remove former President Trump from the state's primary ballot as they heard oral arguments. MSNBC'S Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 9, 2024