IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden admin clashes with Wall St. over 'cruel' contracts

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

    11:42

  • The film Obama 'lived' & loved: Cameron Crowe on politics, rock & roll, youth revolutions

    30:50

  • GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

    11:25

  • 'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report

    12:05

  • 'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

    06:34

  • 'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

    09:54

  • MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    04:00

  • 'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

    04:00

  • MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38

  • “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

    08:59

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    12:00

  • 'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

    07:56

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

    08:17

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

    04:06

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

    07:02

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

    11:36

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

  • MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

    02:04

  • New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

    10:04

The Beat with Ari

Biden admin clashes with Wall St. over 'cruel' contracts

03:22

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how non-compete contracts can limit the freedom of 30 million U.S. workers, drawing on real-life examples and a scene from "Emily in Paris." The Biden administration is pushing to ban the contracts in a new rule.Jan. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden admin clashes with Wall St. over 'cruel' contracts

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    See the smoking gun that might get Trump indicted: GOP chief links him to 'crime' phone call

    11:42

  • The film Obama 'lived' & loved: Cameron Crowe on politics, rock & roll, youth revolutions

    30:50

  • GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

    11:25

  • 'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report

    12:05

  • 'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All