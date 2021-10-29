Behind the GOP plot to overturn MLK's free-speech ruling

In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the rising right-wing attacks against journalists and free speech. As the GOP pushes to overturn the landmark free speech ruling involving Martin Luther King Jr., the Supreme Court considers whether to take up two free speech cases. Melber points to the consequences of strict libel laws in foreign countries and argues, “Wherever the powerful seek to oppress people, you will usually find efforts to suppress their words and ideas.”Oct. 29, 2021