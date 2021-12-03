IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

  • Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

  • As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

  • Were Trump-picked Justices lying under oath? This monumental case will reveal that

  • 'Afraid': Trump allies dodge Jan. 6 committee, face jail time

  • New COVID strain Omicron: What you need to know | MSNBC

  • Hear designer Virgil Abloh’s inspiring words for students, before dying at 41

  • Trial of Arbery's killers only came after pressure, video, and exposed cover-up

  • 'A lynching': Three white men guilty of murdering unarmed Black man

  • Dr. Fauci: People weaponizing lies about the coronavirus are killing people

  • Dr. Fauci: Tucker Carlson’s personal attacks are a badge of honor

  • Outrage: Fox News hails acquitted killer as 2nd Amendment hero

  • Will Roger Stone and Alex Jones be jailed? MAGA riot probe subpoenas Trump allies

  • ‘White supremacy maintains its cover’: Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges

  • National reckoning: Shooter at BLM rally acquitted on all charges for killing two

  • MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

  • 'My brother is innocent': Inmate's sister reacts after brother's life spared hours before execution

The Beat with Ari

Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

MSNBC’s Ari Melber talks to Wu-Tang Clan artist Raekwon about music, creativity, his new memoir and how Wu-Tang members were among the many Black artists who spoke out about police brutality long before mainstream politicians and reporters fully addressed it. In a "lightning round," Raekwon also discusses fellow rappers and reveals which Wu-Tang member he would be, if he wasn't himself. Raekwon's memoir is “From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan."Dec. 3, 2021

