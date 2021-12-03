Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

MSNBC’s Ari Melber talks to Wu-Tang Clan artist Raekwon about music, creativity, his new memoir and how Wu-Tang members were among the many Black artists who spoke out about police brutality long before mainstream politicians and reporters fully addressed it. In a "lightning round," Raekwon also discusses fellow rappers and reveals which Wu-Tang member he would be, if he wasn't himself. Raekwon's memoir is “From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan."Dec. 3, 2021