Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning

As probes into the insurrection continue, cultural figures continue to speak out on the stakes and moral tests America faces. Rapper Marlon Craft released a warning about white supremacy and violence just before the January 6, 2021, attack. Now, one year later, his “second installment” in the series tackles American violence, vigilantism, the COVID wars, and his own challenges to fellow progressives. Craft joins MNSBC’s Ari Melber and former RNC chairman Michael Steele to discuss his searing songs – picking up on the first conversation they had in the early days in the wake of the insurrection. Jan. 21, 2022