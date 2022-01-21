Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning
08:49
Share this -
copied
As probes into the insurrection continue, cultural figures continue to speak out on the stakes and moral tests America faces. Rapper Marlon Craft released a warning about white supremacy and violence just before the January 6, 2021, attack. Now, one year later, his “second installment” in the series tackles American violence, vigilantism, the COVID wars, and his own challenges to fellow progressives. Craft joins MNSBC’s Ari Melber and former RNC chairman Michael Steele to discuss his searing songs – picking up on the first conversation they had in the early days in the wake of the insurrection. Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion
08:33
Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland
06:28
After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?
10:39
A story of 'power, greed and betrayal': 'The Hard Sell' looks at Insys pharmaceutical company
05:10
White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights
07:16
NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions