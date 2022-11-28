Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

Painter Jean-Michel Basquiat upended the the art world during his vivid, experimental, and tragically brief career and life. His artistic reputation and global influence have only grown since his death, including record-breaking auction prices for some of his paintings. Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, discuss his life and legacy, along with the artist's friend, veteran music journalist Fab 5 Freddy, in this extended discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Excerpts of this interview aired on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber."Nov. 28, 2022