IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

    26:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

    16:22

  • Trump tax bombshell: Tax returns going to Congress

    07:06

  • MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes

    06:18

  • Trump rocked: DOJ taps new criminal prosecutor but A.G. Garland will make indictment call

    08:33

  • MSNBC’s Melber: Garland can’t 'punt' decision on indicting trump

    12:33

  • MAGA’s Big Lie candidates crushed in midterms as Murdoch trolls ‘loser’ Trump

    10:48

  • 'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump

    04:44

  • GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms

    06:58

  • GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

    02:54

  • NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives

    03:52

  • ‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

    06:33

  • 'Loser' Trump torched for party 'funeral' after ruinous midterms

    04:45

  • GOP senate bomb: MAGA allies confront McConnell after Trump’s humiliating losses

    07:50

  • Trump's legal hellscape: DOJ vet on busting Jan. 6 subpoena delay tactic

    04:00

  • 'Toxic' Trump's MAGA wing threatens GOP power after humiliating midterms

    04:56

  • 'Loser' Trump blasted for MAGA Losses in 2022: Dems win Senate

    11:57

  • GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses

    12:36

  • Trump embarrassment: GOP-hyped red wave crumbles as Dems demolish MAGA extremists

    10:59

The Beat with Ari

Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

26:56

Painter Jean-Michel Basquiat upended the the art world during his vivid, experimental, and tragically brief career and life. His artistic reputation and global influence have only grown since his death, including record-breaking auction prices for some of his paintings. Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, discuss his life and legacy, along with the artist's friend, veteran music journalist Fab 5 Freddy, in this extended discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Excerpts of this interview aired on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber."Nov. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

    26:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

    16:22

  • Trump tax bombshell: Tax returns going to Congress

    07:06

  • MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes

    06:18

  • Trump rocked: DOJ taps new criminal prosecutor but A.G. Garland will make indictment call

    08:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All