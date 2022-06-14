IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lofgren: Future Jan. 6 hearing witnesses will primarily be from Trump World

    07:37

  • Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

    03:53

  • Chris Hayes: How ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump and his Big Lie

    12:05

  • Oval Office standoff with DOJ 3 days before Jan. 6

    13:41

  • How Trump was detached from reality

    09:57

  • Moments you may have missed in Jan. 6th Hearings

    05:15
    Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

    06:11
    Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

    03:49

  • Rep. Murphy: Some of the most insidious threats to our democracy happened before 1/6

    09:42

  • Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

    05:32

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

    03:28

  • Party has 'embraced fantasy over facts,' says former House member on leaving GOP

    09:07

  • Bill Barr's testimony was important, says January 6 committee member

    10:26

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing

    01:04

  • Sen. Coons: January 6 hearings are remarkable, riveting and delivering new evidence

    07:59

  • Sen. Warnock: Are we the America of Jan. 6 or the America of Jan. 5?

    10:15

  • Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

    06:04

  • George Conway: Trump does everything you tell your children they shouldn't do

    08:17

  • Capitol police officer: I can assure you January 6 wasn't a tour

    05:42

  • Trump criticism of mail-in voting seen in more sinister context in January 6th hearing

    05:54

The Beat with Ari

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

06:11

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022

