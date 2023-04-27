IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Audio bombshell: Hear Ted Cruz on tape plotting before Jan. 6

04:41

“The Cruz tapes,” first reported on “The Beat,” put new heat on GOP Senator Ted Cruz and reveal his plot to steal the 2020 election before January 6. The Washington Post reporting the tapes shed “new light on scope of Cruz’s scheming to assist Trump in overturning Biden’s victory." Cruz admitting the tapes reflect his plan in his response to “The Beat’s” report. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”April 27, 2023

