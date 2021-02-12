At Trump trial for riot, Dems invoke truth, accountability, and Wu-Tang wisdom

Democratic House managers made a strong, crisp, and passionate case in this second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, fortified by stark evidence and a far more direct set of facts than the last impeachment trial. Del. Plaskett also emphasized her arguments with references to popular rap lyrics from political group Run the Jewels and Wu-Tang clan rapper GZA. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down her testimony and highlights that this poetic oratory might help America learn from past wisdom and face its reality.