As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

The U.S. is facing rising domestic terror, with the FBI warning the greatest threat is now posed by American attackers and right wing hate. “Stranger at the Gate,” a new documentary, chronicles the remarkable story of an American Muslim community which befriended a would be domestic terrorist -- a former U.S. marine -- ultimately thwarting a potential plot and showing the power of love and diversity. Violinist Ezinma scored the film and recounts her creative process in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. She also discusses how classical artists like Bach and Mozart were the "pop" stars of their time; her own work with Beyoncé in one of the most renowned live performances of the decade; and her approach to sharing classical music with a new generation. Oct. 4, 2022