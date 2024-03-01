IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As Tucker bends to Putin, the truth about 'borders,' liberation and history: Ari Melber x Marley
20:57
The Beat with Ari

As Tucker bends to Putin, the truth about 'borders,' liberation and history: Ari Melber x Marley

20:57

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber probes the political, civil rights and foreign policy legacy of Bob Marley, as a new film introduces his story to a new generation, and interviews his son Ziggy Marley. Ziggy also reflects on his own musical journey, his historic trip to Zimbabwe with his dad, and his work producing “Bob Marley: One Love,” and responds to its reception in Jamaica. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 1, 2024

