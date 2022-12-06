IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

06:32

NY born painter Jean-Michel Basquiat upended the art world during his vivid, experimental, and tragically brief career and life. His original style tackled themes from Black identity, urban decay and racism to rich liberal hypocrisy. After his death, his legacy has only grown, including record-breaking auction prices for some of his paintings. Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat join MSNBC anchor Ari Melber to discuss his life and legacy, along with the artist's friend, veteran music journalist Fab 5 Freddy. This is an excerpt of the full conversation, also available on YouTube: bit.ly/thebeatwithari Dec. 6, 2022

