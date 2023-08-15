IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING NEWS: Georgia grand jury returns indictment in 2020 election probe

    As Trump fears prison, meet the lawyer at the center of Trump's legal hurricane: Melber Report

    12:11
The Beat with Ari

As Trump fears prison, meet the lawyer at the center of Trump’s legal hurricane: Melber Report

12:11

Donald Trump calls them “lawyers,” while Jack Smith calls them “co-conspirators.” In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Trump’s criminal exposure is tied to “all his lawyers” amid new scrutiny on Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 15, 2023

    As Trump fears prison, meet the lawyer at the center of Trump's legal hurricane: Melber Report

    12:11
