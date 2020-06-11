As Trump falters on COVID, MAGA supporter tells MSNBC what could change his vote

As the coronavirus continues to impact the country, The Beat talks with real Americans and reports on how they are grappling with how to survive. In a candid conversation on Zoom, MSNBC’s Ari Melber joins four everyday Americans from all sides of the political spectrum and different backgrounds to share their thoughts on the pandemic response and how the crisis has impacted their daily lives. In this extended conversation, Melber probes how people of different backgrounds are dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and what they really think of President Trump’s leadership.