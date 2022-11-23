As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

In this "Beat" digital exclusive, MSNBC’s Ari Melber sits down with Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe to discuss music and life lessons from his debut memoir “The Book of Jose.” Ari and Fat Joe discuss Joe’s youth and growth, Latin hip hop artists, Ari’s “love” of hip hop, Joe’s reaction to recent comments by 21 Savage about Nas, and Joe’s relationship with MSNBC guest Bill Kristol. Nov. 23, 2022