As the trial for the killing of George Floyd begins, ACLU president warns America still has long road of reckoning ahead

As Derek Chauvin’s trail for the murder of George Floyd begins, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reminds viewers that accountability for police brutality is just one piece of the wider challenge and that this trial is a response to a steady problem advocates want to change. As the rate of U.S. police shootings and killings holds steady, the goal of civil rights leaders is not to merely “put police on trial,” but to reform a system. ACLU President Deborah Archer joins Melber to discuss these goals, and asserts she’s “not sure we’ve made the progress that anyone has hoped for.”