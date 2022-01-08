As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers
05:07
In an annual special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses what the Washington Post is calling the “quiet epidemic” taking the lives of police officers: suicide. Melber reports on the rising number of deaths by suicide, the new mental health program Chicago is implementing for officers, and the growing calls to give mental health help to police.Jan. 8, 2022
