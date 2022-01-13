As oceans hit record temp, Greenpeace and Javier Bardem team up on climate action

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is tackling some roles at the center of major issues in America, from the 2018 Greenpeace project to starring as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's new film "Being the Ricardos," recounting how Arnaz and Lucille Ball dealt with the "Red Scare" and other challenges. Bardem discusses those films and his turn as Blanco in a Spanish-language film titled “The Good Boss” in this wide-ranging interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, who also asks about the actor's reputation for intensity in memorable roles in classic films like "No Country for Old Men" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."Jan. 13, 2022