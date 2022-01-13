IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

    As oceans hit record temp, Greenpeace and Javier Bardem team up on climate action

The Beat with Ari

As oceans hit record temp, Greenpeace and Javier Bardem team up on climate action

13:40

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is tackling some roles at the center of major issues in America, from the 2018 Greenpeace project to starring as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's new film "Being the Ricardos," recounting how Arnaz and Lucille Ball dealt with the "Red Scare" and other challenges. Bardem discusses those films and his turn as Blanco in a Spanish-language film titled “The Good Boss” in this wide-ranging interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, who also asks about the actor's reputation for intensity in memorable roles in classic films like "No Country for Old Men" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona."Jan. 13, 2022

    As oceans hit record temp, Greenpeace and Javier Bardem team up on climate action

