As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

Grammy-winning singer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on his “Mighty Dream Forum” which seeks to unite business leaders and people from marginalized communities and help them understand their economic power and influence. “We want this to be the World Economic Forum, essentially the Black Davos… Forget about red or blue, let’s just make this green… Let us show the sector how valuable it is to invest in diversity.” Williams also discusses his drive to infuse his music with positivity, adding “As a child I always thought about life without a ceiling… so when given the opportunity, I jumped at it.”Nov. 4, 2022

