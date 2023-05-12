IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    As indicted Trump flails, see GOP leaders stake out life after MAGA

    11:22
  • UP NEXT

    'Dumpster fire,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘Disgrace’: CNN under fire for Trump town hall

    05:39

  • Caught on tape: Hear George Santos talk about seeking payout

    11:33

  • Busted: See GOP’s DeSantis shredded on TV over book bans, as writer claps back

    08:01

  • Hear George Santos on indicted money scheme and his joke about ‘Jews’| Exclusive audio

    11:37

  • See Trump civil rape trial witness speak after jury rules Trump liable for sexual abuse

    10:45

  • Trump found liable for sexual abuse after bombshell admission video played for jury I Melber report

    08:14

  • Obama, Nerds & Haters: Logic and Ari Melber get real on rap, race & growth

    50:05

  • Fox News braces: Tucker Carlson ready to ‘torch’ network after firing

    03:30

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in closing arguments I Melber report

    08:08

  • See Donald Trump under oath: Legal vet sees trouble in civil rape trial testimony

    06:55

  • Fox News text bomb goes off: See Tucker-Baier plotting to keep Trump loyalists

    02:52

  • Trump rape trial: See the tape of Trump under oath that jurors watched in court

    04:08

  • Pressed on age, Biden touts experience, wisdom and honor | MSNBC Exclusive

    01:48

  • Exclusive: Biden talks jobs with Stephanie Ruhle

    05:59

  • Trump under oath! Confronted with ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in civil rape trial

    03:47

  • Clarence Thomas called out: You think you will get away with this forever?

    03:12

  • Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said ‘stand by’: Melber report

    10:07

  • Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

    06:58

  • Trump forced under oath: What jurors in civil rape trial heard in court

    07:21

The Beat with Ari

As indicted Trump flails, see GOP leaders stake out life after MAGA

11:22

A new wave of GOP White House hopefuls begin to enter the 2024 race. But a wider trend in American politics reveals most people want an alternative to the current Republican party. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by conservatives Michael Steele, Ashley David, and Brennan Buck for an in-depth discussion on the future of the GOP following the Trump presidency and the questions facing American conservatism. May 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    As indicted Trump flails, see GOP leaders stake out life after MAGA

    11:22
  • UP NEXT

    'Dumpster fire,’ ‘Disaster,’ ‘Disgrace’: CNN under fire for Trump town hall

    05:39

  • Caught on tape: Hear George Santos talk about seeking payout

    11:33

  • Busted: See GOP’s DeSantis shredded on TV over book bans, as writer claps back

    08:01

  • Hear George Santos on indicted money scheme and his joke about ‘Jews’| Exclusive audio

    11:37

  • See Trump civil rape trial witness speak after jury rules Trump liable for sexual abuse

    10:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All