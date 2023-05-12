As indicted Trump flails, see GOP leaders stake out life after MAGA

A new wave of GOP White House hopefuls begin to enter the 2024 race. But a wider trend in American politics reveals most people want an alternative to the current Republican party. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by conservatives Michael Steele, Ashley David, and Brennan Buck for an in-depth discussion on the future of the GOP following the Trump presidency and the questions facing American conservatism. May 12, 2023