The Beat with Ari

As GOP flails over MAGA rebels, Dems surge by crushing rigged races

06:13

After the 2022 midterms brought meager gains to the GOP, Democrats are now officially governing more Americans at the state level than Republicans. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the midterms and how they reshaped political power across the nation as partisan voting maps are re-evaluated. Melber in particular examines Michigan politics, where Democrats won both the House and Senate for the first time since 1984, and explains how Democrats’ surprising midterm gains could reshape the future of campaigns and American democracy. Jan. 20, 2023

