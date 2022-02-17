As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight
04:35
As Republicans push “culture war” and "woke" attacks, and other countries follow the GOP playbook, Democrats are eyeing ways to confront these attacks and outlandish lies from some Fox News hosts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the international mix of anti-woke and anti-immigrant policies and recalls when Pres. Obama channeled "Drake energy" to explain Fox's impact on political haters: "If I watched Fox News I wouldn't vote for me either."Feb. 17, 2022
