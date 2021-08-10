As Covid-19 surges in 'red states,' people speak out on shift from hesitant to vaccinated

As Covid-19 surges in August 2021, MSNBC's Ari Melber goes in-depth with people from "vaccine-hesitant" families -- people who recently lost an unvaccinated family member to Covid-19 or, at one point, refused to get the vaccine and then changed course. This special "first-person" interview focuses on the humanity and empathy of these challenges, understanding that many people feel hesitant or doubtful about vaccinations for a range of complex and valid reasons, and exploring what has moved some people to change their minds. In the discussion, one mother shares that she believes her daughter would be alive today had she been vaccinated, while the panelists also discuss the role of religion and God in making these personal health decisions.Aug. 10, 2021