As Clarence Thomas scandal expands, Judiciary Chair says Thomas' wife should testify
07:43
Share this -
copied
As more Democrats call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases about the insurrection, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the controversy surrounding Justice Thomas, as well as the confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. March 29, 2022
Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote
07:37
Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing
04:17
Now Playing
As Clarence Thomas scandal expands, Judiciary Chair says Thomas' wife should testify
07:43
UP NEXT
Coup: See Congress play Trump aide's on-air confession at his contempt vote
09:27
January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro
02:21
'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee