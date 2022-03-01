As Biden Stares Down Putin, Go Inside White House For High Stakes Address I MSNBC Exclusive

In this exclusive report, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber goes behind the scenes and into the West Wing as top White House aides balance the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with preparations for President Biden's State of the Union. "Rarely does The President give a State of the Union when everything is 'great' in the country," explains White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, reflecting on Biden's challenge to address international turbulence and domestic priorities. Other aides also discuss Pres. Biden's writing process, speaking to Americans' economic concerns, and the path for Biden's new Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. March 1, 2022