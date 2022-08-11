Armed suspect in Cincinnati FBI attack who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 dies in standoff

- Now Playing
Armed suspect in Cincinnati FBI attack who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 dies in standoff03:39
- UP NEXT
Attorney General Garland moves to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant03:51
Midterm election is far from won for the GOP, editorial board writes04:49
Police exchange gunfire with man who threatened FBI03:04
Metallica, Mariah Carey, Usher set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival06:50
The state level is the 'front line' for attacks on democracy, says author08:48
Flash flooding overwhelms Northeast Washington00:33
Steve Rattner: Modest good news in new inflation numbers06:42
'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says11:54
How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy08:11
Midterm contests take shape after key primaries09:43
Airlines need to meet the obligations of their customers, says transportation secretary08:19
Joe: Trump can release the warrant; He should release the warrant08:29
White House champions Biden’s ‘history-making’ climate and health bill03:56
Doug Jones calls out ‘hypocrisy’ of GOP backing SCOTUS decisions but decrying judge-issued warrant08:20
‘You can be sure this was not keepsakes’: Legal expert on what sparked FBI's Mar-a-Lago search11:07
Biden speaks before signing computer chips bill to 'supercharge' production02:08
Does Mar-a-Lago mark the first of other searches to come?06:13
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital closet01:39
Search 'unprecedented' but 'all legal, all lawful' and it's 'not a raid': Former U.S. attorney07:30
- Now Playing
Armed suspect in Cincinnati FBI attack who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 dies in standoff03:39
- UP NEXT
Attorney General Garland moves to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant03:51
Midterm election is far from won for the GOP, editorial board writes04:49
Police exchange gunfire with man who threatened FBI03:04
Metallica, Mariah Carey, Usher set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival06:50
The state level is the 'front line' for attacks on democracy, says author08:48
Play All