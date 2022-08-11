IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Armed suspect in Cincinnati FBI attack who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 dies in standoff

03:39

Authorities say a man who fired a nail gun at an FBI field office in Cincinnati was killed in a "law enforcement operation". NBC News has reported that the suspect was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. NBC News' Ryan Reilly shares the latest.Aug. 11, 2022

