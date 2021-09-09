Your chance of getting COVID after vaccination? 1 in 5,000 or less

As Republican Governor Ron DeSantis claims vaccination against the coronavirus does not impact others, MSNBC’s Ari Melber fact-checks him and explains how the virus is more contagious among the unvaccinated. As reported in The New York Times, new studies show vaccines are working even better than originally thought, and that the odds of getting the virus after vaccination are as low as 1 in 5,000.Sept. 9, 2021