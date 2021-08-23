Why is Joe Biden suing Facebook and Instagram over vaccine posts?
11:10
Share this -
copied
Facebook is back in hot water after an explosive New York Times investigative report found the company hid the truth about its most popular viral content after the company discovered the most-viewed link on the platform raised doubt about the coronavirus vaccine. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications of Facebook’s cover-up and the Biden administration’s “anti-trust” complaint against the company.Aug. 23, 2021