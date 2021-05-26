As Trumpism loses, BLM scores victories in year since George Floyd's murder?04:25
Has anything really changed in the year since the police murder of George Floyd? There were several measurable breakthroughs, in the individual case and new state laws, spurred by the BLM movement in reaction to Floyd's killing. MSNBC's Ari Melber documents the changes - and why they are only part of the puzzle - in Part I of this Special Report. (Part II address what has not changed in the year since Floyd's murder.)