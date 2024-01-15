IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

    11:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records

    05:23

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

  • Losing again: Indicted Trump lies about violent record as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’

    10:37

  • U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    08:16

  • Losing out in the cold? GOP rivals attack Trump as Iowa pounded with snow: Melber breakdown

    11:33

  • Trump lawyer’s ‘murder blueprint’ shredded by experts, other Trump lawyers and all legal precedent

    04:45

  • Coup-murder bombshell: Trump Lawyer says POTUS may order ‘SEAL Team 6’ to kill American citizens

    33:23

  • Trump's coup nightmare comes true: Jan. 6 attacker's own videos get him convicted

    05:31

  • Indicted Trump shows nerves about 2024 & Iowa loss: Don’t believe 'the polls'

    12:07

  • Going nuclear: Can Trump lose 2024 from 'ballot ban'? Top official on SCOTUS case with Ari Melber

    10:49

  • Breaking: Supreme Court takes case to ban Trump from 2024 ballot: Melber Report

    06:11

  • Trump vet Roger Stone busted on tape: I told Trump to deploy military with ‘Insurrection Act’

    07:43

  • Busted: As Trump eyes jail risk, new report busts millions from U.S. adversaries abroad

    11:46

  • Who says Trump is wrong on ‘get out of jail’ card’? His own lawyer, GOP leader, Nixon...

    12:04

  • Jail cell or Oval Office? High stakes for Trump’s 2024 as Biden hits Jan. 6 again

    03:54

  • ‘Pummeling’ Trump into losing: GOP candidates ignore lessons from Trump’s past failures

    06:51

  • Murder at the State of the Union? Nightmare Trump scenarios outlined in DOJ coup case

    12:03

  • ‘You’re describing a coup’? Confessions to convictions in 'The Beat with Ari Melber’ highlights

    10:08

  • Trump’s ticking legal bomb: Inside RICO DA Fani Willis’ record – Melber report

    11:58

The Beat with Ari

Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

11:29

MSNBC's Ari Melber spotlights Donald Trump's looming trials and their position within history. "Can our system and our society act to ensure that literally no one is above the law?" Melber asks viewers.Jan. 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

    11:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records

    05:23

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

  • Losing again: Indicted Trump lies about violent record as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’

    10:37

  • U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    08:16

  • Losing out in the cold? GOP rivals attack Trump as Iowa pounded with snow: Melber breakdown

    11:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All