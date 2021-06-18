IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Are race relations improving? NBC's Melvin on battle flag, Juneteenth, new book

08:21

As an NBC and MSNBC anchor, Craig Melvin covers a wide range of stories and was on the ground when South Carolina finally took down its "battle flag." Melvin reflects on reporting that day, the six years from then to today's clashes over voting rights, teaching slavery in schools, and the new Juneteenth holiday - and shares intimate details about his new book, “Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father,” in this interview with Ari Melber.June 18, 2021

