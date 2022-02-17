Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC
Comedian Jim Gaffigan is out with a new Netflix special laden with jokes about the enduring coronavirus pandemic, mining the tragedy and confusion of the virus for some relatable laughs. Gaffigan jokes about everything from the confusion people faced while trying to keep up with new information and how government leaders handled the virus to conspiracy theorists spreading COVID misinformation and people attacking the misinformed. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses highlights from the special and explains how it can help people learn to move forward in the pandemic life.Feb. 17, 2022
