Anita Hill issues dire warning: Expect stronger restrictions on reproductive rights in coming years

The legitimacy of the Supreme Court remains in question as their ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to roil America. At the same time, Justice Clarence Thomas continues to be scrutinized over everything from his wife’s MAGA activism to his calls for overturning precedents on gay marriage and contraception. Anita Hill, now a professor at Brandeis University and the author of the book “Believing,” joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss SCOTUS and the state of women’s rights in America.July 1, 2022